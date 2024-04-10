MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.77. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 53,862 shares.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
