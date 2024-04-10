MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.77. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 53,862 shares.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

