Murphy USA’s (MUSA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $470.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.60.

MUSA opened at $413.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Murphy USA has a one year low of $253.92 and a one year high of $430.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

