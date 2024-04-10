NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
