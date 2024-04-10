National Bankshares Reiterates “C$164.00” Price Target for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) has been given a C$164.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,034. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$35.87 and a 1-year high of C$157.88.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

