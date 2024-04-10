National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Stock Performance

NRC traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,742. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.42.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

