Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MREO stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

