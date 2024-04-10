Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
