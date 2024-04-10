Neogen Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 217.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Neogen has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

