Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $372.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,486.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00139494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00192960 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00135475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,608,738,713 coins and its circulating supply is 43,929,070,391 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

