Netcapital Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Netcapital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Singular Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Netcapital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Netcapital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NCPL stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

