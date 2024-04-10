Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $618.20 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

