Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $609.34 and last traded at $617.11. Approximately 797,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,293,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,741,211,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.