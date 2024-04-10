Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

