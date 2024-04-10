Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.88 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 525,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 427,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

