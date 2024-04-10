Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 5.6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 177,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 352,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

