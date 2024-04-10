Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NVRO opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 46.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19,354.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

