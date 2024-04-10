Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Cut by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 599,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

