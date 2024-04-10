Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Newtek Business Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTL opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

