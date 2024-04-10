NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases 122,400.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 6.26. 73,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.41 and its 200-day moving average is 7.41. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
