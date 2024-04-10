NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases 122,400.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 6.26. 73,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.41 and its 200-day moving average is 7.41. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 325,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

