NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 12,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,958. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a current ratio of 460.31. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

