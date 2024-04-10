Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 2,636.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nexus Uranium Price Performance
GIDMF stock opened at 0.35 on Wednesday. Nexus Uranium has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.42.
Nexus Uranium Company Profile
