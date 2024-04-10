Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 2,636.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nexus Uranium Price Performance

GIDMF stock opened at 0.35 on Wednesday. Nexus Uranium has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.42.

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and silver ores. The company holds interest in the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project that covers an area of 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

