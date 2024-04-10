NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,114.98 or 0.99905384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00129014 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

