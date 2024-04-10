NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 2.2% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. 44,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 386,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile



NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

