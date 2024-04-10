Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 1% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 25,320,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 96,404,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

