Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gorilla Technology Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.