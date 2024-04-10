Northland Capmk Weighs in on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Free Report ) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gorilla Technology Group worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

