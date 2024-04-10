Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.0 million.

Nova Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. Nova has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $190.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nova by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

