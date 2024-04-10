Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 759,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,199 shares.The stock last traded at $94.17 and had previously closed at $95.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,020,000 after buying an additional 761,545 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

