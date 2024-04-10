NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Up 24,000.0% in March

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 24,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. NTT DATA Group has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

