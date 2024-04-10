Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 690814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nutex Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

