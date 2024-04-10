Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NEA stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

