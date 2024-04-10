Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NEA stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
