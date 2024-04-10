Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

