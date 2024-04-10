Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
