Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NXN opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

