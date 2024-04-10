NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $795.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $864.94. 22,400,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,176,988. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $815.91 and its 200-day moving average is $600.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

