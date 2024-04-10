NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,684.15 or 0.99825689 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00127885 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

