Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $826.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $826.70 million and $32.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12548507 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $38,807,089.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

