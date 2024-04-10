Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $831.85 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $831.85 million and $29.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.47 or 0.05101410 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00068639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003641 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12548507 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $38,807,089.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

