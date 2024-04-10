Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OAP3 opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.28. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Featured Articles

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

