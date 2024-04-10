Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OAP3 opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.28. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
