OMG Network Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $132.64 million and $18.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00067667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005826 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

