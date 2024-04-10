Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 7%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.63. 38,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 556,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

