ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,998 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

