ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 1,079,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

