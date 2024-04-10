ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. 2,937,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.