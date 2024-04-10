ONE Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 336,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

