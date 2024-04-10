OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

OPENLANE stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after buying an additional 899,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $13,098,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

