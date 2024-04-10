OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Bank of America

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 729.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 2,056,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth about $13,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

