OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 7.6%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 5,388,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,588,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

OPKO Health Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.82.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,691,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,039. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.