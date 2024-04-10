OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 3,724,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,676,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,691,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,039 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

