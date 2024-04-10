Optas LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,204,000 after buying an additional 1,364,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

