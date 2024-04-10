Optas LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

