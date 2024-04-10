Optas LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

