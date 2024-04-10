Optas LLC Invests $238,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

